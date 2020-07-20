St. Louis couple who waved weapons at protesters face charges

Patricia and Mark McCloskey are charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony, based on the complaint.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement.

In videos obtained by CNN, the pair were seen brandishing weapons outside their St. Louis home as demonstrators walked away from mansion in late June.

An attorney for the couple expressed disappointment at the charges Monday.

The charges “are disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed,” Joel Schwartz said in a statement. “I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard,” Schwartz said. “This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” that he added. Mark McCloskey told CNN he was afraid of the “mob” that day. “I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood,” McCloskey told CNN’s Chris Cuomo soon after the incident. “I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he does not think the couple should face charges. “A mob does not have the right to charge your property or come on your property,” Parson said at a news conference the other day. “They had every right to protect themselves.” The decision to issue charges was made after an investigation with the St. Louis Police Department, Gardner said. “As I always do, I am reviewing all available facts and the law and will apply them equally, regardless of the people involved,” she said the other day on Twitter. “I am open to recommending the McCloskey’s participate in one of my office’s diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts,” Gardner said Monday. “I believe this would serve as a fair resolution to this matter.” Asked last week whether he’d pardon the McCloskeys should they were convicted, Parson said, “By all means I would.” The case has caught the eye of President Trump, Parson said the other day, adding he’d spoken with the President about any of it.

