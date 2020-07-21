St Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Missouri couple points guns at protesters

A husband and wife have already been charged with unlawful utilization of a weapon for pointing guns at demonstrators outside their home in St Louis, Missouri.

Lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey drew guns on racial justice protesters marching through the grounds of the $1.15m mansion last month.

The couple said they armed themselves simply because they felt threatened.

But St Louis’ top prosecutor said their actions had risked creating violence at an otherwise peaceful protest.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St Louis,” said Kim Gardner, who’s the city’s the first black circuit attorney.

“We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated,” she added.

The McCloskeys also face a charge of fourth-degree assault.

The couple’s lawyer, Joel Schwartz, called the decision to press charges “disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed”.

The couple, both personal injury solicitors who go on a private street, have said they were inside their rights to guard their property.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said that he was ready to exercise his pardon powers if prosecutors brought criminal charges in the event.

“I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail,” the Republican told a local radio station a week ago.

When that he was a legislator, the governor co-wrote Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law that justifies life-threatening force for those who are defending their domiciles from intruders.

Video footage showed Mr McCloskey, 63, and his wife, 61, draw firearms as demonstrators marched past their mansion to the house of St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to call for her resignation on 28 June.

The mayor had infuriated activists by reading on Facebook Live the names and addresses of people advocating for defunding police.

The McCloskeys’ legal team has said several white protesters had threatened the couple and their house.

According to a police report on the incident, the couple said a big group of people had broken via an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs. One of the protest leaders maintained the gate was already open.

The march was element of a nationwide wave of demonstrations over police brutality and racism prompted by the so-called killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white policeman.

Ms Gardner is recommending that the couple participate in a “diversion programme” built to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts.

It could see them ordered to take part in community service or perhaps a remedial course.

Class E felonies like unlawful utilization of a weapon can carry prison sentences of up to four years.