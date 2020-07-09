St. Louis City employees attacked by protesters outside of City Hall, officials say | News Headlines

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis City employees were allegedly attacked by protesters outside of City Hall while attempting to tow vehicles parked illegally over night.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, two 47-year-old men were at 13th and Chestnut to tow vehicles parked in a no parking zone if they were overtaken by protesters who climbed onto the tow trucks and laid down in the pub in front of them.

One of the workers was hit twice in the face area with an assault rifle and the other was punched in the back of the head, said Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards

The two suspects ran from the area following an incident.

A spokesperson for the protesters said she was there but never saw anybody get assaulted. Sarah Watkins said the specific situation had been de-escalated and the tow truck drivers were going to give protesters time for you to move their cars, until two other city workers arrived.

“I did see city officials, the city employees getting aggressive with all the protesters, yelling at us, cursing at us. And really we were just trying to plead our case and explain to them why we were here,” said Watkins.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson said those responsible for the attack will soon be arrested and held accountable.

In a statement, Judge Edwards said he has had several amicable conversations with various protest group leaders recently. He also said the people accountable for the over night attack must certanly be held accountable and are maybe not peaceful.

The attack happened as protesters camped outside of City Hall over night calling for the resignation of Mayor Krewson.

The crowd gathered again Thursday afternoon with roughly 50 people sitting on the front steps of City Hall and camping out in tents on the lawn. They have chairs, tents, a settee and a cabinet.