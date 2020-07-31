St. Louis Cardinals’ game postponed after positive coronavirus tests, reports say

MLB Network was very first to report the news. ESPN reports that several members of the group have actually checked positive.

The game was slated to begin at 2: 10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When inquired about Friday’s report about the Cardinals, a Major League Baseball representative stated the league would resolve the scenario in a news release later on Friday early morning.

This is the most recent in a string of coronavirus- associated cancellations that have actually dotted MLB’s schedule considering that it began a shortened, 60-game season previously this month.