St. Louis Cardinals’ game postponed after positive coronavirus tests, reports say

MLB Network was very first to report the news. ESPN reports that several members of the group have actually checked positive.
The game was slated to begin at 2: 10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
When inquired about Friday’s report about the Cardinals, a Major League Baseball representative stated the league would resolve the scenario in a news release later on Friday early morning.
This is the most recent in a string of coronavirus- associated cancellations that have actually dotted MLB’s schedule considering that it began a shortened, 60-game season previously this month.
The Phillies, after the Marlins’ break out was understood, likewise had their video games with the New York Yankees today postponed out of care.
The abbreviated MLB season is being played without fans and functions brand-new guidelines, consisting of the prohibiting of high-fives and spitting, to prevent spreading out the infection.