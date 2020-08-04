St. Louis Cardinals executive says there is no proof players went to a casino before outbreak

“I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that,” Mozeliak stated. “If someone was at a casino, though, that would be disappointing.”
The group has actually remained in quarantine in Milwaukee given that Thursday and 7 players and 6 team member have actually given that evaluated favorable. They will stay in Milwaukee and will continue to be evaluated daily.
As a outcome of the favorable tests, the Cardinals’ four-game series versus the Detroit Tigers, set for Tuesday to Thursday, has actually been held off.
There is a tentative strategy in location for the group to resume its routine schedule on Friday versus the Chicago Cubs inSt Louis.
This most current outbreak comes as the MLB efforts to hold the season regardless of favorable cases being determined in players on numerous groups.