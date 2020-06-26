St. Joseph’s Medical Center Expert Helps New Mom Navigate Child Birth Process Virtually During COVID-19 Pandemic – CBS Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way women everywhere give birth, and for many of these women, birthing classes certainly are a part of that. But now, instead of in-person classes, they’re virtual.

The nights April 27 was one Marian Malinski will never forget

“We were on the phone when her water broke,” Malinski said.

Malinski is a huge child birth educator at St. Joseph’s Medical Center for 36 years, and a nurse for 44 years.

But because, of COVID-19, here is the first time she’s got ever had to meet up new moms over the phone.

That night, it absolutely was Paola Keesy on one other line.

“When you’re in new waters, new territory like I was, I didn’t know who else to turn to,” Keesy said. “And she gave me that conform I needed to go through this very new and unknown experience for me.”

Having contractions, Keesy texted and then called Malinski because she didn’t know what to accomplish.

“She wasn’t really speaking back to me, but she wasn’t hanging up either, so I knew she wanted me there,” Malinski said.

Through each contraction, Malinski stayed on the line until Keesy’s water broke and she left for a healthcare facility.

“I didn’t know I needed her. Had it not been for COVID, I wouldn’t have had her and I did need her,” Keesy said. “It made everything easier. I was talked through everything.”

Nika Maria Keesy came into the planet at 11 p.m. Keesy credits her loving husband, her nurses at St. Joseph’s, and her personal coach, Malinski.

“The blessing of these healthcare workers who know what they’re doing to really put moms at ease when we can’t have the normal support we thought we would have,” Keesy said.

Next Wednesday Malinski is retiring. She said this memory could be the perfect ending to this chapter of her life.

“It was the icing on the cake without a doubt,” Malinski said. “It was just such an honor to be with her during that time when I knew she needed me.”

Though the over-the-phone birthing classes were only offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a healthcare facility said they’re looking to carry on the service for families who feel more comfortable doing that.

