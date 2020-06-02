St. John’s Church rector on aftermath of fire, impromptu Trump visit: ‘Like I’m in some alternative universe’

“This is such an interesting moment to me when,” Fisher stated. “We agreed to have this talk, I had no idea what was going to be going on at 7:00 tonight. I actually haven’t seen any of it. I’ve been listening to it all, of course, and honestly, it feels, like so many ways, a surreal moment for me. I feel like I’m in some alternative universe in some way.”

ST. JOHN’S RECTOR SAYS DAMAGE COULD HAVE BEEN ‘A LOT WORSE’

Fisher recalled parishoners calling him with information of the fireplace Sunday night. He advised MacCallum that he and his spouse visited the church early Monday and had been grateful the one room burned was a newly-renovated half of the nursery.

“It was just one room that had been recently renovated and it was not one of the irreplaceable historic parts of the space. I was so grateful for that,” he stated.

“And I’m very mindful that those people who did this — it may have been one person, I don’t know who it was — I think it is really important to say that person does not represent the majority of the people that are out there peacefully protesting with an important message.”

In closing, Fisher thanked the general public for his or her outpouring of assist, and added that America should proceed to look previous the violence and focus on the “message of fighting racism as a country.”

“That is the only way that we are going to have healing and progress.”