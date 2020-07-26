St. Bernard dog rescued from England’s tallest mountain

But on Friday night, it was a 121- poundSt Bernard called Daisy that required conserving from Scafell Pike in North West England after she revealed indications of discomfort in her rear legs and was declining to move.
The rescue operation took an overall of 5 hours and 16 staff member of the Wasdale Mountain RescueTeam
.
From high hills and rocks to even a waterfall, the group stated it dealt with lots of barriers throughout their trek. But with a variety of methods– consisting of “plenty of treats”– the group had the ability to securely bring Daisy downhill on the stretcher.
Noting that Daisy “had a hard start in life until she was ‘rescued’ by her current owners a few months ago,” the rescue group stated Daisy has actually considering that been reported to be back to her “usual high spirits.”
“She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks,” the rescue group joked.