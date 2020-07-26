St. Bernard dog rescued from England’s tallest mountain

But on Friday night, it was a 121- poundSt Bernard called Daisy that required conserving from Scafell Pike in North West England after she revealed indications of discomfort in her rear legs and was declining to move.

The rescue operation took an overall of 5 hours and 16 staff member of the Wasdale Mountain RescueTeam

.

“Daisy’s owners were able to keep her well-hydrated and fed until team members were able to get on scene with a stretcher to help get them moving again quickly as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening,” the rescue group stated in a statement.