SSK 2TB Portable NAS External Wireless Hard Drive with Own Wi-Fi Hotspot, Personal Cloud Smart Storage Support Auto-Backup, Phone/Tablet PC/Laptop Wireless Remote Access

Storage Medium: 2.5 inch hard disk, 2TB capacity

Hard Disk Formats Supported: NTFS & EXFAT, Default format: EXFAT ( Windows & MAC OS both can work directly, no need to format again )

Battery: Built-in 3800mAh Li-polymer

Interfaces: USB 3.0 port(for data and charging), RJ45 port, USB Host port

Wireless protocol: IEE 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4G, up to 300Mbps( Actual speed is around 5-10MB/s )

Power Requirement ( Max): 2W (R/W data)

APP/Software: SSKCloud App

OS Supported: Android, IOS, Windows and Mac OS, all have corresponding App/Software.（Note: The SSKCloud App doesn’t support Chrome browser currently)

Connection: Supports up to 10 devices connected at the same time(Max); Support 4 routs of 720P simulcast or 2 routes of 1080P

Remote access: Based on UID point to point remote access (Note: The SSK Drive MUST be connected to the internet and the internal UID number installed to allow this connectivity). See manual for instructions on how to accomplish get a UID code for the device.

Packing List:1 x SSK unit with 2TB HDD 1 x USB3.0 Cable 1 x User Manual

Note: 1.The package does not included the USB Charger, you can use the mobile phone charger (above 5Volt/1Ampere) to charge the Hard drive normally or up to a 2 Ampere charger for fast charge.

2. We have improved some functionality of the SSKCloud App/Software, please download from the Download Support section of eng.ssk.cn and follow the latest user manual from our official website for easier setup.

3. For Mac OS, it doesn’t support Time Machine backup wirelessly, only can work on USB mode. But the updated SSKCloud Software supports Real-time synchronous update and backup of designated folders on both Mac and Windows Computer.

2TB Storage Capacity, Compact Design, Convenient to Carry

2TB Storage Capacity,which can store 400,000 5M HD photos; With the USB Host port, that supports USB Flash drives, Card readers, and some external HDD’s you can transfer data seamlessly, gives photographers and others portable storage to easily offload, edit and stream photos, general files or HD videos in the field. Allows Streamling of your workflow with this wireless hard drive working seamlessly with your mobile or fixed device. The USB 3.0 interface, up to 5Gbps high speed transmission to transfer large numbers of various sized files.

With Personal WiFi Hotspot

With the SSK’s Personal WiFi Hotspot, even without an internet connection, you can wireless transfer/share files, enjoy HD videos anytime. The SSK unit Supports IOS, Android, Windows, MAC OS. It is truly a Multi-platform device.

Note: In home network, the WiFi of the Router is stronger than the WiFi of the Drive, so the mobile phone often automatically switches to the WiFi of the Router and the App prompts the disconnection. We recommend that you set the Drive to the Internet and then use your phone to connect the Router’s WiFi to access Drive, so that to achieve a stable WiFi connection.

One Click Backup for Mobile Phone/ Tablet/PC / iPad Photos, Videos

One click back-up Mobile Phone, Tablet ,PC and iPad photos, videos, no longer to worry about losing cherish memories; Bulk upload, timely statistics the quantity, automatic identification, and sort by time. (Note: 1. For IOS, if hard drive is not connected to the internet, it will only backup iphone local photos, will not include icloud stored photos,if you want to back up all of the photos, please ensure that the hard drive is connected to the internet first. 2. At this time the SSKCloud App can not automatically backup music, files and others etc. These file types must be transfered manually.)

Remote Access the SSKHard Drive from Anywhere

When you are in a remote location (away from your SSK drive), as long as it is powered and connected to the internet and the UID setup has been completed, you will be able to access the SSK drive via cellular or wi-fi connection. In this scenario when the SSK Cloud App is opened it will first attempt to connect to the SSK drive via local connections and, if unsuccessful, will then attempt to connect via the remote UID connection. Once successful the App will indicate a connection has been made and you are now free to stream or read / write files to the SSK unit or any attached USB storage device from your remote location.

Accessing the Internal SSK Drive Data and Internet Simultaneouslty

Connect the SSK Drive to your Router(Via Ethernet lan cable or wireless bridge mode), after that, Mobile phone ,tablets or computers connected to the SSK Drive SSID or Router ‘s will now have access to the internet as well as the internal HDD and any external USB device connected.

Transfer Data between different OS Devices

Perfect support for IOS, Android, Windows, Mac multiple operating systems, it solves the problem of fast data transmission between the different OS(operating systems) that may be in use.

The SSKCloud App is available on the App Store and Google Play.(For iphone, Android phones, Ipad, Tablet PC)

For Windows and Mac OS software please download appropriate files from our official website and install accordingly.

Server Data Center

Multiple people(up to 10),may share the SSK HDD at the same time- providing convenient and efficient sharing.

Family Entertainment

Connect your Smart TV and SSKCloud with the same WiFi( SSKCloud wired connection to Router), if not smart TV, then through a TV dongle such as Fire TV stick(with Kodi) and Apple TV( with VLC), then you can watch the videos and photos stored in SSKCloud on TVs.(For set up instructions, please visit our website,Support-Download Center at ENG.SSK.CN))

Travelling in the World

When travelling, taking a lot of photos, videos, mobile phone or Camera SD capacity is limited, no need to worry, with the SSK HDD you can wirelessly offload photos to the hard drive immediately without a computer freeing up valuable space on your phone, SD cards or tablet.

Long Journey

During the long boring journey with nothing to do, turn on SSKCloud, no need internet, massive movies, previously copied to the SSK HDD, can be waiting for you to make the time go by faster

Turn on the Hard drive for Mode 1~3; Turn off the Hard drive for Mode 4.

Mode 1 Allows for wireless connection of phones / tablets / computers to the SSK Drive WITHOUT having any internet connection via the SSK Cloud App and the built in wi-fi.

⒈Mobile phone/Tablet PC/Computer connect the Hard drive’s WiFi hotspot; ⒉Mobile phone and Tablet PC access the Hard Drive via SSKCloud App;⒊ Computer access the Hard Drive via SSKCloud software; ⒋ All devices have no internet connection.

Mode 2 With internet connections to all devices via Wireless Bridge Mode.

⒈ Connect the Hard drive to Router via wireless bridge(User Manual Page 5); ⒉ Mobile phone/Tablet PC/Computer connect the Router’s WiFi; ⒊ Mobile phone/Tablet PC access the Hard Drive via SSKCloud App; ⒋ Laptop access the Hard Drive via SSKCloud software; ⒌ All devices have the internet and can access the content stored on the Hard Drive.

Mode 3 With internet connections using Wired Access Point (AP) Mode.

⒈ Connect the Hard drive to Router via LAN cable; ⒉ Mobile phone/Tablet PC/Computer connect the Router’s WiFi; ⒊ Mobile phone/Tablet PC access Hard Drive via SSKCloud App; ⒋ Computer access the Hard Drive via SSKCloud software; ⒌ All devices on your home network have the internet and can access the content stored on the Hard Drive.

Mode 4 This is a USB only Mode allowing access of a single computer to the SSK units internal HDD as well as to any external drive connected to the Host Port.

⒈Turn off the Hard Drive; ⒉Connect Hard drive to computer via provided USB3.0 Cable.

Note For computer, You can also MAP the SSK HDD and / or a USB device connected to the Host Port to Windows Explorer on a PC or to a Mac using the Samba Protocol. SSKCloud software has addressed to access Samba. Please Click : ” Samba Management”, it will switch to Samba interface automatically, so you don’t need to enter the IP address and password manually.

Once mapped on a PC or Mac you will find a series of folders already setup under share_sda1. Please DO NOT delete any of the pre setup folders on the SSK Drive. These must be left on the device as they are but you may freely add additional folders here and as sub folders under the already setup folders. You also can use your PC or Mac to read /write / delete files in these folders that will be accessible on the PC or Mac as well as from a phone or tablet connected to the SSK locally or remotely.

High speed and large capacity: 2TB storage capacity(HDD), Up to 300Mbps high speed wireless transmission, without geographical restrictions,remote access and manage the storage freely at any where by PC/Mobile phone, Point to Point(P2P) confidential transmission to ensure data security.

Portable: Small size can be carried at any time, Built-in 3800Mah li-polymer battery, also can be used as power bank, charge your other usb devices;

Smart Control: Smart App(IOS & Android supported), smart upload/download, one key backup, remote access, multi-people sharing at the same time;Support Samba Protocol, all smart devices interconnection in the LAN, smart TVs, laptops and mobile phones can share SSKCloud data freely; Divide Hard drive to Private Area and Public Area, better to keep private information, more safety;One Click backup On Mobile Phone, Tablet ,PC and iPad

Centralize all your data: Support IOS, Android, Windows, MAC, all have proprietary client software, Centralize all your photos, videos, music and files in one secure place and access easily. With USB Host port , support all kinds of USB storage devices, such as USB Disk, Card reader ect. and managed by SSKCloud App/Software.

Function expansion: Support USB 3.0 high speed transmission, Support wireless relay and bridging function; ➤Operation Video: https://eng.ssk.cn/Product/Intelligent/2.html