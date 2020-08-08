Sseninde: 22-year-old midfielder parts ways with champions Vipers SC

The child has actually required to Twitter to value everybody associated with the club as he ends his five-year stay

Midfielder Duncan Sseninde has actually parted ways with Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC.

The midfielder has actually been utilized moderately by the Venoms owing to the competitive nature of the team. With minimal possibilities of betting the recently crowned champions, the midfielder has actually decided versus extending his remain at the Kitende- based side.

“First of all, thank you to the wonderful group of fans for a great time and being incredibly supportive over the last five years,” Sseninde tweeted on Friday.

“And everybody included at Vipers SC [from] the supervisor, coaches, backroom personnel, and fantastic colleagues that I had the satisfaction of playing along with.”

The 22- year-old did not forget to point out the club president and owner for the assistance got and the function he has actually played in his development.

“Sincere thanks to Lawrence Mulindwa for the fatherly support and care,” Sseninde continued.

“I learned a lot and am proud to have been part of this journey. As I look to pursue other opportunities, I wish everyone at the club a successful future.”