Ssekisambu: Ugandan midfielder leaves KCCA FC

The star departs after playing for the Kassasiro Boys for one year since his arrival as a free agent in 2019

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed midfielder Erisa Ssekisambu has left the club.

The club’s head of communication Moses Magero made the announcement as the club restructures after losing the Ugandan Premier League title to Vipers SC.

Magero revealed the attacking midfielder saw his contract expire and thus will not be part of the squad that is expected to feature for the 2020/21 assignments.

The Ugandan signed a one-year deal with the capital city club from Gor Mahia as a free agent and the contract expired on June 6, 2020.

Ssekisambu’s agent Ronnie Mwine had previously denied rumours the star was set for a KCCA exit and argued he was in talks with club officials regarding a possibility of extending the deal.

The star is a league winner twice having won it at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) six seasons ago. He lifted it with Vipers again in 2016 but his one-year stay at Kassasiro Boys means he will leave without a title after Vipers were declared winners of the cancelled season.

Rumours have indicated a number of Zambian Super League sides are trailing the Ugandan and his exit will now allow him to expedite talks with his suitors.

He leaves KCCA having…