Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas tighten grip over country with election win

Sri Lanka’s judgment Rajapaksa bros have actually tightened their grip over the country in a landslide election success, with citizens rewarding the federal government for its effective control of coronavirus.

But President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older bro Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister and himself a previous president, will have little time to savour their emphatic win, which provides firm control over the country’s legislature.

Sri Lanka is reeling from a deepening recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The economy is set to agreement by 5 percent to 6 percent this year, with the health crisis taking a toll on tourist, which represented about 12 percent of gdp. The island stays closed to foreign travelers, with little clearness about when it might resume.

Public financial resources and forex reserves are likewise under extreme pressure, with the financial deficit skyrocketing to about 10 percent of GDP. Sri Lanka has about $72 bn in public financial obligation, approximately half of which is owed to foreign lenders.

“We may be heading for a debt crisis where we will have to restructure our debt,” stated Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of JB Securities.

Mr Jafferjee stated the conclusive success would offer the Rajapaksas the political area required to make hard financial …