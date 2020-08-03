Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas hope to tighten grip on power in election By Reuters

©Reuters Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa resolves the country next to throughout the 72 nd self-reliance day event, in Colombo



By Arjuna Ranawana

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes to tighten his hold on the country’s fractious politics in an election on Wednesday that might raise his sibling and permit the 2 to alter the constitution if they dominate.

Rajapaksa, who declares credit for managing the spread of the brand-new coronavirus in the island country, hopes to install his older sibling and previous president – existing caretaker Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa – in the post officially with a straight-out election triumph.

Voters in the small Indian Ocean country of 21 million individuals will use masks, bring their own pens to mark tally documents and preserve physical distancing for the parliamentary ballot that has actually two times been delayed since of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Votes will be counted onThursday

Sri Lanka has actually reported 2,816 infections of the brand-new coronavirus and 11 COVID-19 deaths sinceSunday The overalls are lower than in neighbouring south Asian nations, held in check by a rigorous lockdown given that March.

“We will make it safe for you to vote,” stated chief election commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya, prompting individuals to …