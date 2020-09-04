Sri Lanka oil tanker fire: One dead as firefighters battle blaze aboard MT New Diamond

One Filipino team member passed away after a boiler in the primary engine space took off, triggering the fire, the Sri Lankan Navy stated. All other individuals on board, 22 in all, were saved from the ship, which is bring 270,000 metric lots of crudeoil

Photos and video revealed thick black smoke putting from one end of the Panamanian- flagged tanker, MT New Diamond, 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) off Sangamankanda Point in southernSri Lanka

The 20-year-old vessel had actually been bound from Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, according to Marine Traffic , which keeps an eye on worldwide shipping.

Speaking to CNN, Sri Lankan Navy Captain Indika Desilva stated that as of Friday early morning regional time, the fire was “still on.”