Sri Lanka oil tanker fire: One dead as firefighters battle blaze aboard MT New Diamond

One Filipino team member passed away after a boiler in the primary engine space took off, triggering the fire, the Sri Lankan Navy stated. All other individuals on board, 22 in all, were saved from the ship, which is bring 270,000 metric lots of crudeoil
Photos and video revealed thick black smoke putting from one end of the Panamanian- flagged tanker, MT New Diamond, 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) off Sangamankanda Point in southernSri Lanka
Speaking to CNN, Sri Lankan Navy Captain Indika Desilva stated that as of Friday early morning regional time, the fire was “still on.”
“Efforts are on to prevent the fire from spreading to the cargo oil. No information has been received of an oil spill yet. Firefighting continues,” he stated.
The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are all working to put out the fire.
According to a declaration from the Sri Lankan Navy, presently the fire has actually had “no effect” on the oil kept on board, and “necessary steps are being taken to prevent the fire from spreading to those crude oil storage facilities.”
“There is still no risk of the ship leaking oil into the ocean,” the declaration stated.