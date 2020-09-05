Sri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Surviving team members of the New Diamond, a large unrefined provider (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), are seen on a navy rescue boat off the east coast of Sri Lanka



By Arjuna Ranawana

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s navy stated on Saturday it was holding a deserted supertanker off its east coast as it continued to work to put out a blaze on the ship.

The fire broke out in the engine space of the New Diamond on Thursday early morning, and it has actually infected the bridge of the ship, which was bring about 2 million barrels of oil. [L4N2G110B]

A rescue and salvage effort that likewise included the Indian and Russian navies brought the fire under control on Friday, prior to it might reach the vessel’s freight location.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva informed Reuters the ship is being held some 40 km (25 miles) east of Sri Lanka, while firefighting boats spray it with water.

“The fire is under control but not out yet,” de Silva stated.

“We are keeping the ship in a location that is far enough from the shore in case there is an oil leak, so that our shoreline does not get damaged.”

The navy stated on Friday there was no genuine threat of a spill.

