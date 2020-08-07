Sri Lanka election: Rajapaksa brothers declare victory



Mahinda Rajapaksa’s celebration is wishing to protect a”super majority”





Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has actually stated victory in the nation’s parliamentary election.

His bro Mahinda Rajapaksa is anticipated to be set up as prime minister, having actually held the function as caretaker because November.

The brothers’ celebration, Sri Lanka People’s Front, is approaching the two-thirds “super majority” of seats required to perform its guaranteed constitutional modifications.

The last tally is due early on Friday.

Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier tweeted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had actually currently contacted us to praise him.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has actually been credited with assisting include the nation’s coronavirus break out.





The …