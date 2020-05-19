SRC announces new temporary regulation for transition declarations at Meghri Customs checkpoint – Panorama

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) reviews a couple of new temporary regulation for freight motion from Iran to Armenia. As the Committee stated in a press assertion, given the unfold of coronavirus and the present restrictions, import of products from Iran to Armenia has been being carried out through reloading (reloading of 70-80 vehicles per day).

Whereas, freight motion to different locations in Armenia has been accompanied by police (80-100 vehicles per day). However, 150-180 vehicles are getting into the world of the customs checkpoint of Meghri day-after-day, which is past the conventional exercise of the checkpoint. Given the peculiarities of the checkpoint’s dealing with capability, this has resulted in pile-ups. Although the workers in every shift are working with out relaxation, pile-ups are inevitable. Incomplete paperwork, failure of declarants to make financial institution funds on time, in addition to inconsistencies within the weight, amount and outline of the freight – all result in pile-ups, stated the supply.

“In order to make sure a clean technique of freight motion, Armenian drivers have been allowed to enter the territory of Iran to hold out reloading at Norduz checkpoint. Currently, Norduz can be overloaded, and roughly 300 vehicles are creating heavy site visitors.

The heads of each customs checkpoints of Meghri and Norduz maintain discussions on the problems and methods to unravel them day-after-day,” the Committee stated, including to considerably mitigate the scenario at Meghri border checkpoint, the SRC has determined that transit declarations be quickly stuffed at Meghri customs checkpoint-division for items imported from Iran in vehicles registered in Armenia, and that the products be despatched to different Armenian customs authorities and terminals, the place the ultimate customs formalities and launch might be carried out.



SRC calls for drivers, sole proprietors, corporations and licensed individuals representing them at customs authorities who’re finishing up freight motion from Iran and are utilizing the border checkpoint of Meghri for this objective, to train restraint and to maintain self-discipline, particularly given the scenario of the state of emergency, and to method all arising points with understanding now that free motion of automobiles arriving from Iran continues to be restricted.