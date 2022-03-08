“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “According to our information, the former commander of the Russian peacekeepers’ unit stationed in Artsakh, Rustam Muradov, plays a key role in the war against Ukraine, leading the special military operations in Lugansk and Donetsk.

“This is why the European Union also imposed sanctions on Muradov, in the same list as a number of high-ranking Russian officials, the military, businessmen and journalists.”