“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “Along with the struggle of the opposition, the government is launching a psychological attack, showing that their positions are strong. On May 8, the CP members opened a party office in Goris with great pomp, which was attended by an “official delegation” headed by Arpi Davoyan from Yerevan.

The deputies from Nassoun were in the “delegation”. Our sources say, however, that under the guise of seeming unity there is an irreconcilable situation. A remarkable incident was registered at the opening of the office. Former deputy governor Karo Avanesyan posted a sign with his name on one of the offices of the office, introducing himself as the head of the territorial structure.

MP Armen Khachatryan, however, reminded him that he had only been the head of the CP pre-election headquarters, then urged to remove the sign, disappointing that he was not the president, they still had to decide. Karo Avanesyan was also offended; that day he did not visit the Goris Pantheon with the CP deputies to pay tribute.

It should be reminded that May 8 is Yerkrapah Day. The former office of the CP was located in the area belonging to the friend of the former MP Tigran Karapetyan, but after the war, when Karapetyan resigned, the CP was removed from the area, and now they have rented a room in the area called “Bank Building” in Goris.