“Hraparak” newspaper writes. Despite Pashinyan-Putin’s 30-point “lavash” statement during his visit to Moscow, in which the parties pledged allegiance to each other and promised cooperation in various fields, it was viewed as outside Putin-Putin flirtation, according to diplomatic sources. has not passed.

On the contrary, Pashinyan was once again strongly warned to refrain from contacts with Artsakh, as well as Armenia, with the West and Baku on demarcation issues, discussing new proposals and options, until he discusses those proposals with the Russian side. It is about the Brussels meeting և agreements. According to our source, the Russian side understands that although Pashinyan signed the 30 points of the Russians without grumbling, he can go to other agreements with the EU at any time behind his back. “