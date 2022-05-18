“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “The government has started discussing the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections as a means of resolving the internal political crisis.

Pashinyan’s team thinks that if the situation reaches the point of uncontrollability and the government does not have the resources to restrain the protesters, it should be announced again that early elections will be held. Naturally, under Nikol Pashinyan’s prime ministership, which will mean reproducing and extending their tenure once again.

It is not accidental that the leaders of some marginal forces left out of the last elections have started talking about the situation being resolved through elections. It is the government’s plan B, if they can not suppress and extinguish this wave of protests. “