“Hraparak” newspaper writes.

In the largest parliamentary opposition bloc, “Hayastan”, in parallel with the street struggle, the issue of resigning from the so-called NA administrative posts held by the bloc is being discussed. It is about the positions of the NA vice-speaker, the heads of the committee. The arguments of the deputies in favor of this point of view are that those positions, by and large, do not give them an advantage, not counting the slightly higher salary than that of ordinary deputies, և official cars.

We were told that the process of street struggle could be decisive in this issue as well. Now the issue is still pending. “

