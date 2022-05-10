“Hraparak” writes: “Today, the first stage of the tender for the construction of the” Monumental Statue-Complex of Jesus Christ “will be summed up and it will be known which project won the tender out of 12 bids.” Before summarizing the results, the newspaper talked to Gagik Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan noted: “During four months, a competition was organized, in which more than 300 projects participated. One interesting and worthy of another. I thank all the participants. Sincere thanks. A professional competition committee was formed, consisting of authoritative specialists and public figures. In parallel with the professional commission, a public competition was held, in which any citizen could participate. I want to emphasize. There was no pressure or guidance from me or my family, I did not impose my opinion, I did not speak about my preferences. I consider this the most powerful principle. Fair competition, people’s opinion. From the beginning my decision was like that. Let the project chosen by the commission, which will be chosen by the people, win. I am confident and I assure everyone that the construction of the statue of Christ will open a new page in the life of our people-state – success, peace, solidarity. a new page in our country. “

Tsarukyan also emphasized that he bases the idea of ​​the statue of Christ on the idea of ​​”Armenian-Armenian solidarity”. “This is the basis of a long way to development. If you consider this a political content, then I do not mind. “

To the question, now many people are disappointed, do you believe that the idea of ​​a strong state is real and people will accept it, he answered, “I not only believe in that idea, but I see the ways to achieve it.”