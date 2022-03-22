“Hraparak” newspaper writes. The Artsakh Constitutional Reform Commission has completed the discussion of the proposals submitted by the conceptual commission and came to a common denominator that the concept of the Constitutional reforms will be ready in the next two weeks. After that they will discuss it chapter by chapter, and in 1-2 months the concept will be presented for public discussion. Our source in the commission said that the key changes are related to the state governance, the transition from the current super-presidential system to the former semi-presidential system, with the resulting changes.

“The post of Prime Minister will be envisaged, etc. The government program will be approved by the National Assembly, the National Assembly will have the opportunity to express no confidence in the government program, while now the program is being taken into account.”

According to our source, in the transitional provisions of the Constitution it will be fixed that in 2023 the National Assembly will be held, and in 2024 – extraordinary presidential elections. “