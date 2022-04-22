“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow caused a fight in the ruling faction. According to our sources, after the joint statement between Pashinyan and Putin, the “Western” or, more precisely, the Soros sector is holding a direct rally inside the parliament, openly threatening Nikol Pashinyan to “lick the Russian shoe” and escape from the West. Instead, he is excited about the other pro-Russian issue.

Although Pashinyan did not meet with the deputies before or after his departure to Moscow, did not present the results of the visit, the fact of the brief mention of the Artsakh issue in the text of the statement allowed the pro-government deputies to evaluate the visit positively. The point is that weeks ago, after the meeting in Brussels, the statement spread by the President of the European Council Charles Michel did not even mention a word about Karabakh.

Our source reminded that this is the third such case when Nagorno Karabakh is not mentioned as a result of the trilateral meetings in the European Union. 2021 From the meeting of Charles Michel, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Ali on December 14, 2022. “The term” Karabakh “was missing in the messages spread by the parties after the virtual meeting of the French President Macron, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in February.

