“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “We have learned remarkable details about Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to Moscow from a person in contact with the highest Russian circles. Our source says that Vladimir Putin was very pleased with Pashinyan’s official visit this time. As the number of countries supporting Russia has sharply decreased, it was possible for the Russian side how Armenia and Nikol Pashinyan would personally behave at this stage.

Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, they have been closely monitoring official Yerevan’s behavior, believing that Armenia has behaved better than even its longtime Central Asian allies, particularly Kazakhstan. During the visit, during a private conversation with Putin, Nikol Pashinyan generally accepted the demands made by Vladimir Putin. So, during the meeting, Putin said. “You are my other”: And after the meeting, Pashinyan was invited by the head of the government, Mishustin, who had a very bad mood towards Pashinyan for a long time, he said that the Russian president was very pleased with their meeting, he literally told him. “I was finally convinced that we have a reliable partner on behalf of Armenia.”

“Our source also said that Nikol Pashinyan coordinates all his European contacts with Putin, he will try to support Russia in every way so that the negative impact of sanctions is reduced as much as possible.”