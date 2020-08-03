Square Enix’s Avengers game is getting a PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man character, and that sucks

Square Enix’s Avengers game will arrive this fall, and it’ll restore console-exclusive material in a huge method: the company announced that PlayStation gamers will get unique access to a playable Spider-Man character at some point in2021

Frankly, thatsucks It’s unclear whether Sony paid Square Enix additional for the unique character or if this is merely an extension of the film rights that Sony has actually long considering that held to the character. But the truth is that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will have the ability to get access to a significant piece of material for the upcoming game that gamers on Xbox, PC, or Stadia will not.

Platform- unique material in third-party releases has actually been a aggravating element of the video games market for several years, with both Sony and Microsoft paying out for unique levels or early gain access to in video games like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, or Control But considering that cross-play in between Sony, Microsoft, and PC platforms for video games that exist on all 3 platforms has actually begun to end up being the standard, the trend of gating off pieces of material to the owners of the “right” console has actually been falling out of favor– a minimum of, till this newest revival.

What makes it especially aggravating is that various playable heroes are a essential part of Marvel’s Avengers, with the particular hero you play (and …