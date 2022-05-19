“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with the Russian President during the CSTO summit in Moscow was not originally planned, as evidenced by the fact that the previously announced agenda included meetings with the leaders of Putin, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. was not in that row. However, later it turned out that a Pashinyan-Putin meeting also took place. The Russian side announced that Pashinyan had requested a meeting.

In these turbulent days inside Armenia, Pashinyan is trying to show that he has support from Russia, he often meets with the Russian president, has telephone conversations, and from Europe. The proof of that was the trip to the Netherlands, the statement made by the US Ambassador to Armenia yesterday that they “are committed to helping the Armenian people build the path they chose in 2018 and reaffirmed in the 2021 elections”, which can even be considered an interference in our internal life. Despite the efforts made, Pashinyan’s plan partially did not work ․ Hours after the meeting with Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman was quick to announce that Moscow was not interfering in Armenia’s internal affairs.

By the way, our official sources say that after returning from Moscow, Pashinyan was depressed and received a number of people in the government mansion, the heads of law enforcement agencies and his teammates. And yesterday he convened a session of the Security Council to discuss the situation. “