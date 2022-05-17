“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “On March 1, 2008, when the situation in the country was explosive, Garegin II visited Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s house, but he did not open the door to the Catholicos, saying that if the Catholicos had something to say, he should say it to Robert Kocharyan, not himself.

14 years have passed since then, during which time the Catholicos and the first President of the Republic of Armenia have never met. Their first meeting took place in the second half of February. To the surprise of his entourage, the Catholicos did not reject Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s offer of a meeting. We were told that they had met in Yerevan. Of course, various issues were discussed, but our source notes that the main issue was the construction of a monument to Jesus Christ by Gagik Tsarukyan.

Ter-Petrosyan urged Garegin II to reject the offer to erect such a monument. And a few days after that meeting, on February 23, Ter-Petrosyan made a statement. “I am deeply convinced that the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Church, while appreciating the undeniable gratitude of national benefactor Gagik Tsarukyan for church building, must categorically reject this idea, because it contradicts the sanctified tradition of the 1700-year history of the Armenian Church.”

The Spiritual Council made such a decision the very next day, respecting the urging of the first president. We inquired about this meeting from Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesman Arman Musinyan. He answered. “No comment”: Father Isaiah Artenyan, the head of the information system of the Mother See, did not deny our news, noting that he would talk about it later, but he disappeared. It is not clear why they avoid making the fact of the meeting public. ”