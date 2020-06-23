Spyware by Israel’s NSO Used Against Journalist: Amnesty

Amnesty International said Monday that pc software developed by Israeli security firm NSO Group was used to attack a Moroccan journalist, the latest in a series of allegations against the company.

The Israeli firm told AFP that it was “deeply troubled by the allegations” and was reviewing the info.

Amnesty said the Moroccan authorities used NSO’s Pegasus software to insert spyware onto the cellphone of Omar Radi, a journalist convicted in March over a social media marketing post.

Pegasus is reportedly a highly invasive tool that may switch on a target’s phone camera and microphone along with access data on it, effortlessly turning the device into a pocket spy.

“The attacks occurred over a period when Radi was being repeatedly harassed by the Moroccan authorities, with one attack taking place just days after NSO pledged to stop its products being used in human rights abuses,” Amnesty said in a statement.

The hacking of Radi’s phone continued until at least January, the London-based rights group said.

The Israeli firm said it might not discuss “any relationship NSO Group might have with Moroccan authorities” as a result of confidentiality, but that it had been looking into the concerns raised by Amnesty.

The company told AFP that it might “initiate an investigation if warranted”.

Amnesty said that Radi was “systematically targeted by the Moroccan authorities due to his journalism and activism”.

In March, a Moroccan court gave him a four-month suspended sentence for criticising a judge in a tweet. He told AFP at the time he would appeal the verdict.

Amnesty has petitioned an Israeli court to revoke NSO’s defence ministry export licence as a result of multiple hacking allegations.

The case is ongoing and Amnesty said Monday it expected a judgement “soon”.

NSO has been sued in the United States by messaging service WhatsApp over alleged cyber-espionage on human rights activists, and others.

The Israeli firm says it only licenses its pc software to governments for “fighting crime and terror” and that it investigates credible allegations of misuse.

However, the business has been in the news headlines since 2016 when researchers accused it of helping spy on an activist in the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2010 by Israelis Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, NSO Group is situated in the Israeli hi-tech hub of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. It says it employs 600 people in Israel and around the globe.