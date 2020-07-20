Spytec M6 6 Month Extended Battery + Magnetic Waterproof Case for GL300 GL300MA GPS Tracker for Cars, Vehicles (GPS Tracker Not Included)



Price: $179.95

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:08:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Get more performance out of your GL300 GPS Tracker with the M6 Pro XL Extended Battery and All-Weather Case from Spytec GPS.

The M6 Pro XL Extended Battery and All-Weather Case is heavy-duty and made to withstand the most extreme conditions without sacrificing the accuracy or performance of your GL300 Real-Time GPS tracker.

As an industry leader, Spytec GPS sets new standards in global positioning by using enterprise-proven technology made for everyday use. We employ 4G LTE satellite networks to relay each tracker’s precise location to a phone, computer, or tablet.

Increased Tracker Performance



The Spytec GPS M6 Pro XL Extended Battery and All-Weather Case is a must-have for anyone that plans to operate a GL300 GPS tracker for more than two weeks at a time. The M6 Pro XL case uses a lithium polymer battery so your GL300 GPS tracker will only need to be charged twice a year.

Specifically designed for use with the GL300, the M6 Pro XL Case and does not require any modifications to connect with the unit.

Designed To Withstand the Elements

Weatherproof and impervious to dust and liquids, the M6 Pro XL Case is made to withstand the elements and can be submerged under one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, in accordance with IP67 testing parameters.

Strong Magnets & Secure Placement

Featuring industrial-strength magnets, it securely and covertly anchors to the underside of any vehicle or metal surface.

Two-Month Battery Life

The M6 Pro XL case features a six-month lithium polymer battery so your GL300 GPS tracker will only need to be charged twice a year.

Attaches tracker to a car

✓

✓

✓

Includes GL300

✓

✓

✓

Tracker and Case Bundle

Tracker and extended battery bundle

✓

Extends battery life up to 6 months

✓

✓

Weatherproof and impervious to dust and liquids, , the M6 Pro XL Case can be submerged under one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, in accordance with IP67 testing parameters.

Featuring industrial-strength magnets, it securely anchors your tracker to the underside of any vehicle or metal surface. Measuring less than four inches long, the M6 Pro XL case is highly discrete and covert.

Specifically designed for use with the GL300, the M6 Pro XL Case and does not require any modifications to connect with the unit.

Each case includes a charger compatible with a mini USB unit.