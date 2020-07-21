Spytec M2 Waterproof Magnetic Case for GL300 Real-Time GPS Trackers



You need your GPS Tracker to do its job under any condition, and if you want to keep your GL300 tracker looking and functioning like new, a quality case is essential. Not only does the GL300 case protect your tracker with a durable outer layer of PC and ABS plastics, but it significantly enhances the function of the tracker. By applying the magnetic case to any flat, metal surface, you can effectively mount your tracker anywhere in, on, or underneath your vehicle. The case also has a fully waterproofed exterior, protecting the tracker from exposure to rain, snow, or dirt while outside a vehicle. With the GL300 case, you can be assured that your tracker stays functional no matter the circumstance, whether you run over a pothole, drive off-road, or expose your tracker to the harshest elements.

Features:

Constructed of PC and ABS for durability

Firm magnetic mount

Compact size

Suitable for use with GL-200

Magnetic Weatherproof Case – Provides FIRM Magnetic Mount which is the key to knowing the Spy Tec GLCase will remain securely attached

The sturdy and waterproof design is perfect for long term GPS tracking, suitable for use on moving vehicles outdoors – keeping the interior safe from moisture and corrosion

Compatible with: Spytec GL200, GL-300 and GL300MA GPS Trackers

Includes 2 Powerful Magnets to Attach to Any Flat Metal Surface

This extremely cover design measures only 3.5″x 1.4″ x 2.2″ and is built with durable PC and ABS plastics for long term protection and monitoring