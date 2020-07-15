Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicle, Car, Truck, RV, Equipment, Mini Hidden Tracking Device for Kids and Seniors, Use with Smartphone and Track Target’s Real-Time Location on 4G LTE Network



Legendary Reliability And Pinpoint Accuracy From A Field-Tested Workhorse

You asked and we listened! SpyTecGPS just made the best even better by reengineering a perennial favorite of the surveillance industry. The newly revamped GL300 tracker has near-perfect 4G coverage and now boasts an impressive 2.5 week battery life, all while maintaining the small size and reliability that is synonymous with SpyTecGPS.

SpyTecGPS is the industry leader in GPS technology. The breakthrough SpyTecGPS Network is setting new standards in global positioning technology by offering military caliber tech and precision in a commercial platform. SpyTecGPS employs a network of satellites that support the GL300 tracker’s coverage. Users experience unparalleled access and the ability to monitor the tracker from virtually everywhere.

Be certain, be smart, and be proactive. Safeguard the things that matter to you with the GL300MA Real-Time GPS Tracker



Protect your assets from theft and monitor the ones you care about the most using live GPS tracking with satellite coverage. Accurately track vehicles, valuables, and people with real-time location data.

If it’s important to you, shouldn’t you know where it is? Remove all uncertainty, fear, and doubt with the GL300 tracker. Easily attach the tracker to a car, trailer, or toolbox and know every turn it takes with real-time updates. It’s small enough to fit unobtrusively in a bag or backpack so you can be sure that the elderly or young people in your life safely arrive at their destinations.

Measuring in at only 3 inches tall, and 0.38 inches thick, the GL300’s utility is found in it’s compact size. The easily concealed device can be tucked away out of sight and monitor without detection.

Accurately track a suspicious spouse, a teenager’s vehicle, elderly parents, or valuable property. Peace of mind comes from knowing where everything is at all times.

Increase the performance and versatility of your tracker with a waterproof magnetic case, belt holster, hardwire kit, and extended battery packs that can provide up to 6 months of continuous operation.

Discreetly monitor every movement your target makes in real-time from your computer or smartphone.



Once your tracker arrives, simply activate the device and start monitoring. Set your notification preferences to receive alerts via text or email based on the trackers movements and speed. Know when your teen is driving over the speed limit and the moment your spouse leaves the office. Watch real-time location updates every 5 seconds on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Complete Anonymity

If the GL300 is discovered, there are no subscriptions, accounts, or personal information stored on the device that can be linked to you. Enjoy complete anonymity because the GL300 is impossible to trace back to its owner.

Small tracker. Big features.



Works with multiple devices

The GL300 is compatible with any smartphone, tablet, computer and network provider.

Long battery life

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 2.5 weeks. Automatically receive alerts when the battery is running low to help you plan ahead.

Unlimited tracking range

The GL300 uses satellite technology that tracks globally. You don’t need to be near the tracker for it to provide you with a precise location.

Easy 24/7 Monitoring

Advanced satellite technology allows you to precisely locate and monitor people, vehicles, and valuables with ease from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone using Google Maps.

Location Alerts

Set your notification preferences and receive alerts when the tracker leaves or arrives at a specific location.

Boundaries Functionality

The GL300’s Boundaries function allows you to set up a perimeter on the map and get alerted when the tracker enters or leaves that area.

Data and reporting

Store up to a year of activity and get personalized reports summarizing the tracker’s historical data.

Innovation

Our development team uses machine learning and other advanced tools to increase tracking accuracy and boost platform intelligence. New features are added monthly to meet the demands of our user needs.

Real-Time GPS Tracking: Track vehicles, valuables, and loved ones in real time, 24/7. Our GPS system uses 4G satellite technology to give you an accurate location, whether you are tracking in dense urban areas or on remote country roads. Receive the location data of your tracker directly to a phone, tablet, or computer.

Discreet & Versatile: Compact and concealable, the GL300 is a mini tracker that is just one-inch thick, making it discreet and highly versatile. Its battery lasts up to two-and-a-half weeks, so you wonâ€t have to worry about removing it each night to charge. Simply set and activate the tracker and slip it into a backpack or conceal it under a car seat to remotely track movements.

Precise Insights, Custom Alerts, & Boundaries: Using cutting-edge GPS technology, the Spytec GPS Browser Platform can be customized to send SMS and email alerts anytime the tracker enters or exits a defined zone. You can also receive data that monitors trips in their entirety with their starting and end points. Create summary data reports to capture movement over time and provide historical insights, like speed of travel, total distance, and more.

Safe & Secure Tracking & Reporting: Privacy is among our top priorities. The Spytec GPS Platform does not store your information. All account details and data tracking are securely encrypted.

Affordable Subscription & Free Customer Service: A data plan to access our Browser Platform is required for use, starting at only $24.95 a month with no hidden activation or cancellation fees. Designed to suit your individual needs, the Spytec GPS tracking service is month-to-month so you can easily cancel and reactivate at any time. Each tracker also has a lifetime guarantee, so if there is any damage we will happily replace the GL300 for free. If you have any issues, we are here to help 24/7.