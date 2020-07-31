Spyro Reignited Trilogy – PlayStation 4



Price: points - Details)



The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! And Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call. Spyro the Dragon. Meet Spyro, the adorable and mischievous little dragon on a Gigantic adventure. Take on an astonishing and completely 3D platform adventure game unlike any other! Take a wonderful journey as you glide, fly, roll, and frolic through fantasy worlds. Genre platformer.

Includes Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon;Number of Players: 1 player; ESRB Content: Cartoon Violence, Comic Mischief; Genre: Action, Adventure

100+ levels, remastered with breathtaking graphical updates and improved gameplay controls

PS4 Pro enhanced