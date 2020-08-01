SPYPOINT Link-Micro-LTE Cellular Trail Camera 4 LED Infrared Flash Game Camera with 80-Foot Detection and Flash Range LTE-Capable Cellular Trail Camera 10MP 0.5-Second Trigger Speed Hunting Camera



Price: $99.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 00:25:23 UTC – Details)





[ULTRA-COMPACT DESIGN] The LINK-MICRO-LTE is remarkably small for any trail camera, but even more so when you consider it is a cellular camera. This design makes the LINK-MICRO-LTE easy to conceal, and keeps wary eyes from spotting the camera.

[REDUCE HUMAN IMPACT] Nothing impacts the game you hunt more than human pressure. Moving your scouting camera strategy to a cellular approach allows you to visit your hunting areas less, thereby reducing the stress on the animals that live there. No longer do we need to trade knowing what’s happening for the lack of human presence.

[MOBILE SCOUTING SOLUTION] SPYPOINT delivers the definitive mobile scouting solution for the modern hunter. Any trail camera can get you the raw information, but SPYPOINT gives you the advanced scouting tools that help you analyze that data to establish patterns and a plan to be successful.

[EASY TO UNDERSTAND PHOTO TRANSMISSION PLANS] SPYPOINT photo transmission plans use easy-to-understand photo counts. SPYPOINT offers the only free photo transmission plan. SPYPOINT also offers the $10 TRULY UNLIMITED plan, sending every photo the camera takes to the SPYPOINT app. Additionally, you can choose the carrier model that provides the best service where your device is placed, regardless of your personal service carrier, meaning you can have a mix of carrier models for what works best.