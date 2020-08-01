Spy Spot 4G Portable GPS Tracker and Pet Dog Collar Belt Pouch Case Waterproof Orange Real Time GPS Tracking



This listing includes a 4G GPS Tracker and a carry pouch which is used to attach to any pet, collar, or belt. This item is easily attached to a dog’s collar to allow real time GPS Tracking of a dog. It is easy to attach and remove. GPS fits right inside the pouch and bright orange color of case is used to stand out. $17 a month if paid for 12 months of service & $8 Activation fee. Otherwise $23.00 per month. Tracking portal provides six month history, satellite view, breadcrumb trail, geofencing, and more. New low cost plan available for as low as $9.95 for 12 months of service. $11.95 for the 6 month service plan. $13.95 for the 3 month service plan. $15.95 month to month plan available.This plan will provide updates Once per Hour ONLY. It will not provide motion updates or excessive speed alerts. It will only show the speed when it updates once per hour. Manual locate isn’t available with this plan.

4G Real Time GPS Tracker provides real time tracking and lasts 3 weeks on rechargeable battery.

Secure zippered closure is used to keep GPS Tracker secure. Waterproof and Oxford thick durable nylon fabric material. Also includes belt holder to secure to belt

$17 A Month if Paid for 12 Months of Service & $8 Activation Fee. $23.00 If You Chose to Pay Monthly. Tracking works in United States, Mexico and Canada!