Spy Camera Wireless Hidden STTWXL Full HD 4K USB Nanny Cam-Suitable for Home and Office Security Cameras-with Motion Detection-Support Android/iOS



Price: $51.88

(as of Aug 30,2020 06:08:27 UTC – Details)



Warning:

✅ Compatible only with 2.4GHz Wifi

✅ This camera does not have a night vision function, so if you use it at night, please provide it with a little lighting. product detailed information:

✔️ 2 in 1 spy USB camera

✔️ Capture super clear 4K videos and pictures

✔️ Compatible with IOS and Android

✔️100 ° wide angle shooting

✔️WIFI remote live broadcast

✔️ Sensory motion sensor

✔️ 24/7 customer support

✔️ There are multiple cameras in one app and multiple users in one camera

✔️ Camera app no monthly fee

✔️ iOS and Android

✔️ Maximum 128GB Micro SD card loop recording (not included in the package) Get this camera to protect yourself and your family!

Add to cart!

✅[5-layer USB charging port] The camera looks like a standard USB hub charger. You can connect multiple charging ports to charge the device at the same time. In addition, the camera will not attract anyone’s attention during the recording process.

✅[WIFI remote real-time streaming] -After the new upgrade, this USB spy camera is easier to configure. You only need to connect the camera’s own WIFI- to the APP to configure the camera as an indoor 2.4G wifi network. Turn on live streaming. The unique HD lens is ready to capture video at any time to catch the thief!

✅[Motion sensor 2.0]: USB hidden camera is equipped with advanced high-tech motion sensor. Once motion is detected, the camera will automatically take three photos and send them to your phone (you can also set up email push).

✅The spy hidden camera configuration is newly upgraded with a full HD 4K pixel back-illuminated sensor. The shape of the realistic charging base design, no one will notice that a camera similar to a USB charger is watching everything.

✅ [After-sales guarantee and emergency response] -After getting the camera, you will enjoy a worry-free return service within one year, and enjoy a dedicated customer service emergency for 10 hours online to solve the problem. We support solving any of your problems via email, phone, whatAPP, etc.