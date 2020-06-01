Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV helps clean up San Antonio businesses damaged during protests

EX-NBA PLAYER J.R. SMITH PUNCHES, KICKS MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZED CAR DURING LA GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS: VIDEO

“I take great pride in saying that I live in San Antonio,” Walker instructed the Express-News. “I am part of this community.”

Walker, who was in the midst of his second season with the Spurs earlier than the league pressed pause on the season as a result of coronavirus pandemic, handed out water bottles to different employees, law enforcement officials and followers. Walker obtained reward from followers who had been additionally within the space whereas he was cleansing up and serving to out.

“I am just trying to be another human being playing my part,” Walker instructed the paper. “I am not Lonnie Walker who plays for the Spurs. I am not an NBA player. I am just a regular human being trying to do what we are supposed to do, and that’s to create peace, positivity, and joy throughout everybody’s lives.”

According to the Express-News, round 5,000 demonstrators flocked to downtown San Antonio to march in help of Floyd – a Minneapolis man who died in a police-involved incident final week. The protests then turned violent as some individuals clashed with police.

“Everyone is not seeing eye to eye at the moment,” Walker stated. “There are people who have an abundant amount of emotions who really don’t know how to express themselves, and that’s why you have mistakes. All humans make mistakes. The most we can do is forgive them.”

Walker didn’t give his ideas on the Floyd incident and as a substitute wished to focus his efforts on serving to to clean up the town.

“We are here as a group,” he stated. “It doesn’t matter if you are white, black, Mexican. We are trying to get to the end all be all, which is that world peace. Peace, positivity, and being equal. It all starts here. So, spreading love is, for sure, a pinpoint for it.”

The 21-year-old was averaging 5.6 factors and a pair of.2 rebounds in 53 video games for the Spurs. San Antonio was 28-35 earlier than the season was on maintain.