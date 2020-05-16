Sprint rolls out Android 10 for LG G8X ThinQ

The LG G8X ThinQ devices secured to Sprint’s network are obtaining the Android 10 upgrade. The brand-new firmware sporting activities variation G850 U20 f as well as is rolling out to devices with design code LM-G850 .

The brand-new upgrade generates dark setting as well as full-screen motions to the G8XThinQ Besides, it likewise includes more clear application symbols as well as enhanced formats for titles as well as switches, in addition to boosted computer animations.

Additionally, the upgrade currently allows G8X ThinQ individuals maintain the Dual Screen device activated also when it’s folded up, for what that deserves.

The Android 10 upgrade is rolling out over the air as well as must get to all G8X ThinQ devices secured to Sprint’s network in a couple of days.

