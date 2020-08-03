Sprint, one of America’s most storied brands, is no more

“I want to acknowledge the Sprint history and its 120-year legacy that is now part of our legacy as we launch into this new era,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a statement, adding, “We did it! Another historic day for new T-Mobile!”
The long-awaited merger means the end of Sprint’s long corporate history, but it also puts a capstone on several bruising decades of failed bets and teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Though it was the fourth-largest wireless provider in the country, Sprint’s missteps put it well behind larger rivals Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) (CNN’s parent company) in terms of customer numbers and network performance, and the costly rollout of 5G loomed large. Without T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint probably would have struggled to stay afloat and may have ended in bankruptcy court, something even Sprint has begun to hint at.
Sprint was born out of the thousands of miles of telegraph wire that ran along the Southern Pacific Railroad’s tracks to facilitate train dispatches. The name “Sprint” was an acronym for the system: Southern Pacific Railroad Internal Networking Telecommunications. In the 1970s, the group opened up access to the long-distance calling network for private customers.
Two decades later, the Sprint Corporation became its own company and entered the wireless business…