Sprint, one of America’s most storied brands, is no more

“I want to acknowledge the Sprint history and its 120-year legacy that is now part of our legacy as we launch into this new era,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a statement, adding, “We did it! Another historic day for new T-Mobile!”

Sprint was born out of the thousands of miles of telegraph wire that ran along the Southern Pacific Railroad’s tracks to facilitate train dispatches. The name “Sprint” was an acronym for the system: Southern Pacific Railroad Internal Networking Telecommunications. In the 1970s, the group opened up access to the long-distance calling network for private customers.

Two decades later, the Sprint Corporation became its own company and entered the wireless business…