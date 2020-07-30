Springfield, Ore., sees clash between police, marchers

One video revealed a protester utilizing an American flag on a pole as a possible weapon.

Springfield police stated what was billed as a “racial justice” march to be an “unlawful assembly” and threatened arrests after marchers encountered close-by homeowners, the Register-Guard of Eugene reported.

“We can’t hear you!” the crowd yelled after police bought them to distribute, according to the paper.

Scuffles broke out between police and the crowd where barriers had actually been established, the report stated.

Videos published on social networks revealed policeman utilizing batons to press the crowd back– while some observers tape-recorded the clashes utilizing their cellular phone electronic cameras.

The occasion, entitled “The Noose is a Nuisance,” began around 7 p.m. regional time– with both protesters and counter-protesters in the location. The march started at Jesse Main Memorial Park up until reaching the barriers, the newspaper reported.