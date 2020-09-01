Springer Nature Journal Rejects Article by Taiwan Doctor Over Country Name

Top scholastic publisher Springer Nature has once again triggered issues over its censorship of subjects considered as politically delicate by Beijing.

A Taiwanese doctor, Wu Ruo- hsuan, just recently reported through Facebook that she had actually been asked by the editorial group at Eye and Vision, a medical journal released by the group, to include the word “China” after “Taiwan” in her paper, or have her article turned down for publication.

Editors at Eye and Vision composed to Wu informing her that the modification was needed under the journal’s editorial policies.

Wu had actually co-written the paper on retinopathy with a fellow scientist at National Taiwan University, and stated she was surprised by the level of political censorship she came across.

She informed RFA in a current interview that she and her coworker have actually now chosen to discover another publisher.

“We’re not planning to get back to them,” she stated. “We thought we’d look for another journal that is a bit more friendly.”

Catherine Chou, assistant teacher of history at Grinnell College, stated such issues aren’t unusual for academics from Taiwan, a democratic island that has actually never ever been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, nor formed part of the People’s Republic of China.

“This highlights the predicament of Taiwanese scholars, who are required to choose in their expert …