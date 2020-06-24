Spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort led to 64 coronavirus cases in Texas

The students had traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14-19. A week later, right back in Austin, three turned up at the University of Texas Health Austin (UTHA) health center with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Ultimately, 60 vacationers caught herpes. They in turn infected one household contact and three people in the city, the UT team reported in the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly bulletin.

“Contact tracing interviews revealed that Cabo San Lucas travelers used a variety of commercial, charter, and private flights to return to the United States,” wrote the researchers, element of a joint effort between your university and Austin Public Health.

“Additional travelers were identified through contact tracing interviews and review of flight manifests gathered with assistance from Austin Public Health,” they added.

Then the contact tracing team swung in to action. “UTHA trained medical students, public health students, and clinical and research staff members to trace contacts. UTHA contact tracers communicated with travelers and contacts by telephone, first texting an initial message about the potential exposure and then attempting to call each traveler and contact up to three times,” they wrote.

“During the telephone call, contact tracers advised asymptomatic travelers and contacts to self-quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last potential exposure date. Symptomatic travelers and contacts were offered a SARS-CoV-2 test and asked to self-isolate until either a negative test result was obtained or, following CDC recommendations at the time, until 7 days after symptom onset, including 3 days with no fever and no worsening of symptoms.”

It was complicated, because most of the people involved had shared rooms, traveled together, and returned home to shared apartments. And about a fifth of the who finished up testing positive had no symptoms.

“Asymptomatic persons or those with mild symptoms likely play an important role in sustaining SARS-CoV-2 transmission during outbreaks, especially in younger populations, such as the one described here,” the investigation team wrote.

The symptoms people did have were various. “Similar proportions of fever, cough, sore throat, and headache occurred among persons with positive test results and those with negative results,” the team wrote.

It’s possible a number of the students had other respiratory infections, like the flu. The researchers also suspect some claimed that they had symptoms once they did not, so that they could get tested.

As for the implications from the study, the researchers said universities, colleges and other schools need to take into account this pattern of shared living and rapid virus spread as they consider reopening.

Cases surge in Texas

“Because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home,” Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN affiliate KBTX. “Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”

New cases and hospitalizations there are rising at their fastest rate yet — something Abbott called “unacceptable” — with Texas reporting more than 5,000 cases in a single day, breaking its previous record, health authorities said.