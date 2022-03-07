“Roman a ․․․” by director Roman Musheghyan The film will be presented in the USA.

The American premiere of the film will take place on April 1 in the prestigious Directors Guild of America. The creative staff of the film will take part in the event, as well as the actors. Famous American-Armenian producers, directors, actors, artists are invited to the premiere.

Later, the film will appear in American cinemas. The film will be screened at the Laemmle Cinema Network in Los Angeles starting April 8.

“It is very gratifying that the film will be presented in the USA. “I would like to note that in addition to the Armenian audience, authoritative American filmmakers will get acquainted with Armenian culture, particularly Armenian cinema, through this film,” says director Roman Musheghyan.

It should be reminded that the Yerevan premiere of the film took place on March 1.

“Spring a է” is a film about war, love, devotees of our days, unity, state thinking and patriotism through the eyes of three generations.

The main producer of the film is Alexander Khachatryan, the producer is Diana Avetisyan. The script was written by Harutyun Ghukasyan, the cameraman is Suren Tadևosyan, and the composer is Arman Elbert. Editing by Mikael Torgomyan, painter by Tigran Asaturov. Cast: Alexander Khachatryan, Leon Hakhverdyan, Armen Margaryan, Marjan Avetisyan, Eva Zohrabyan, Shant Hovhannisyan, Alice Kaplanjyan, Vahagn Martirosyan, Satenik Hazaryan, Narine Petrosyan, Tumaj Danesh Behzadi and others.

It should be noted that the film is a joint production of Aratta Production, Vision Studio, Phoenix Art Foundation. It was shot with the support of the RA Ministry of Defense և ArLeAM.