Spree: The Drake-produced ‘takedown’ of attention-seeking violence

“For every influencer we’ve heard of, there’s 100,000 people out there trying to do exactly the same thing and getting less than 10 views.”

That sensation of getting a like or a discuss your superior selfie offers you recognition. It gets the brain delighted and the buzz just improves the more attention you get.

But when does that desire for a dopamine struck become desperation … or even worse?

“Everyone has that moment where they’re oblivious to how thirsty they’re being,” states Eugene Kotlyarenko, director of brand-new motion pictureSpree

His thriller handles a darker side of social networks culture – which he states captures “something horrifying about people constantly looking for love and attention”.

Kurt Kunkle (played by Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) is a Los Angeles cabby so desperate for online popularity he wants to do the really worst to get it. He livestreams a murder spree.

It’s a satire on social networks which plays out totally through screens – phone video footage, body web cams, CCTV and rush web cams.

But it's likewise something we have actually seen in reality – when 51 worshippers were eliminated throughout attacks on 2 mosques in