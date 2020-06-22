Spray Painter Writes ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ On Picket Fence



Play video content

@skyhigh.smg

“WIGHTE LIVES MATTER.”

That’s the all-important message one spray painter is sending in this crazy footage from a TikTok user, that has been shot Sunday in Sunbury, PA and is now going viral.

The person behind the massive sign could use some grammar and spelling lessons, because they truly are not even close to spelling out what we can only assume is their intended message — White Lives Matter.

Usually, folks who continue to be confused in regards to the meaning behind the Black Lives Matter movement resort to stating, “All Lives Matter,” but this person is to arrive hot making use of their own slogan, which is either an epic troll job or just a hilarious misspelling.

Ya gotta wonder … did the spray painter do this purposely?!? If they didn’t, when did they realize “white” was poorly misspelled?!? Have they realized yet it’s spelled wrong?!?

Pro tip for anyone thinking about grabbing some spray paint bottles … write down what you would like to spray with a pad and pen Before you go to town. Spray paint doesn’t have erasers.