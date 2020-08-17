Spotted lanternfly: New Jersey counties are under quarantine for bugs

By
Jackson Delong
-

In addition to a series of coronavirus restrictions, state authorities have actually put 8 counties under extra quarantine since of an unique and intrusive bug called the spotted lanternfly.
The bug, belonging to China and South Korea, positions a risk to more than 70 plant types, consisting of fruit trees, veggies and vines. It was very first identified in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014.
Residents of the quarantined counties– Warren, Hunterdon, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Somerset– are prompted to examine their cars and trucks for the bug prior to leaving, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture stated in a statement on August 12.

The spotted lanternfly is an “excellent hitchhiker” understood for its capability to take a trip rapidly by sticking onto cars. It’s thought to have actually taken a trip from China to Pennsylvania by riding on a delivery.

“We have been working diligently to slow the advance of this bug,” Douglas Fisher, department secretary, stated in the declaration.

“We are targeting areas where severe infestations have been confirmed, and we also encourage residents to destroy the spotted lanternfly if possible when they see it. It will take a combined effort to help keep this pest from spreading.”

Multiple teams throughout New Jersey are working to deal with locations where the bug has actually been identified. Treatments are concentrated on the tree of paradise, which the spotted lanternfly chooses and is thought to require to replicate.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR