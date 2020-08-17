Spotted lanternfly: New Jersey counties are under quarantine for bugs

The spotted lanternfly is an “excellent hitchhiker” understood for its capability to take a trip rapidly by sticking onto cars. It’s thought to have actually taken a trip from China to Pennsylvania by riding on a delivery.

“We have been working diligently to slow the advance of this bug,” Douglas Fisher, department secretary, stated in the declaration.

“We are targeting areas where severe infestations have been confirmed, and we also encourage residents to destroy the spotted lanternfly if possible when they see it. It will take a combined effort to help keep this pest from spreading.”

Multiple teams throughout New Jersey are working to deal with locations where the bug has actually been identified. Treatments are concentrated on the tree of paradise, which the spotted lanternfly chooses and is thought to require to replicate.