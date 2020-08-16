Spotted lanternfly: Invasive pest causing havoc on plants in NJ and Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC)– The spotted lanternfly is causing significant issues in the Tri-State location.

Officials state one was discovered on Staten Island in the Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.

The invasive pest from Asia consumes more than 70 kinds of plants.

In reality, 8 counties in New Jersey are under so-called “quarantine” due to the fact that of the bugs.

That indicates anybody who leaves those counties ought to do fast examination to ensure one isn’t capturing a flight on their automobile.

Officials wish to avoid a brand-new invasion.

Researchers state the spotted laternfly can quickly multiply and like to feast on plants.

“They’re named lanternflies because some of the species in this group have an ornate structure on their head that resembles a lantern that’s kinda floating up above them,” stated Anne l. Nielsen, an entomology professional at the Rutgers School of Environment and Biological Science.

The brilliant red, polka-dotted big bugs that hop around are apparent and appealing, however are an annoyance for house owners and a hazard to farms and vineyards.

