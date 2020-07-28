Spotify’s Group Session feature will let you remotely host a listening party with friends

Watch celebrations are a terrific method to take pleasure in films together with friends and relative on Netflix, although remotely, in what is being called ‘the new normal.’ But what about a great ‘ol group listening party? Spotify has actually presented a brand-new feature called Group Session (initially getting here as a beta in May) that lets users host a remote listening party with friends and their liked ones.

Spotify users can now listen to a podcast or take pleasure in a playlist remotely with friends by means of synced playback. What this indicates is you and your friends listen to the very same music or podcast at the same time on their particular gadgets, and can manage the playback ( time out, play, avoid, choose tracks on the line and include options) also.

Currently, the Group Session feature will permit a listening party with approximately 5 individuals at optimum. To utilize the feature, tap on the Connect menu at the bottom left corner on the play screen and scroll down to discover the “Start a group session” choice. Tap on it to develop a welcome link and after that share it by means of any social networks platform, or let your listening party simply scan the Spotify code to sign up with.

Note: The Group Session feature is offered for Spotify Premium users just, is still in beta.