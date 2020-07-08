Spotify will now make you a custom workout playlist

Spotify knows people are changing up their workout routines during the pandemic, so it’s making it easier in order for them to create playlists to soundtrack their regimens. The company is launching an interactive webpage called Soundtrack Your Workout that’ll let listeners define their workouts and preferences and will design a playlist for them.

Playlists can be as long as two hours and become a mixture of both podcasts and music, or people can keep it to just one single or one other. Listeners may also choose to block explicit content. They need to select from eight different work outs (including yoga, lifting, cardio, and walking) and tell Spotify who they’re exercising with (whether it’s just themselves or with a friend over a video call). They’ll then need to select the “vibe” of their workout, meaning if they “need motivation,” feel just like dancing, or are zen. Finally, they’ll select the music and podcast genres they wish to hear.

My initial test appeared to work well enough, giving me hip-hop songs when requested and motivational podcasts, too. The podcasts mostly originated from Spotify-owned networks, like Parcast and Gimlet, although it mixed some independent shows in as well.

Spotify already has predesigned workout playlists, but the bigger idea with this particular product is apparently that they incorporate podcasts and music and change centered on your workout. Personalization may be the key. This also isn’t the first time Spotify has attempted a personalized playlist especially for workouts. In 2015, the business debuted a feature for runners which used their phone to determine their pace and build a playlist around it. It shut the feature down a few years later. Although this new playlist feature doesn’t take BPM into account, it at least facets in the preferences users have and what they’re doing to style a playlist specifically for them.